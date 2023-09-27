Home Airports Malta Airport (MLA) Runaway plane crosses active runway at Malta Airport

A potentially serious incident occurred at Malta International Airport when a runaway Dash 8-100 turboprop aircraft rolled onto the main runway.

Footage shows the aircraft, a Universal Air Dash 8-100 registered 9H-CTG moving from a taxiway to the runway 13/31 after its chocks were removed, and workers were unable to stop it. It crossed the active runway and stopped on the grass alongside.

The aircraft was scheduled to fly to Benghazi as VO9 at 09:00. The flight was cancelled.

The incident could have had severe consequences if another aircraft had been taking off or landing at the time. Malta International Airport has alerted authorities, including the Bureau of Air Accident Investigation and Transport Malta – Civil Aviation Directorate, and an investigation is underway.

The incident took place at 08:00, and further details are being examined.

 

