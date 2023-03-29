Malta International Airport launches summer schedule featuring more than 100 routes

Malta International Airport has launched its flight schedule for summer, which spoils holidaymakers with a choice of more than 100 routes in 32 countries.

Those who have been eyeing Germany for their summer getaway will be pleased to know that a brand new route connecting the Maltese Islands to this popular market has just been inaugurated. A flight to the Bavarian town of Memmingen will be operated by Ryanair on a biweekly basis, further strengthening Malta’s connectivity with Germany.

Other exciting developments for this market include the return of Eurowings with flights to Hamburg and Dusseldorf following a five-year absence, as well as the resumption of weekly flights to the Black Forest town of Baden-Baden, which is synonymous with therapeutic hot springs.

A holiday on the French Riviera will be easier to plan this summer as Air Malta will operate flights to Nice every Monday and Friday throughout the season. Just short distances away from the vibrant seaport city are Antibes and Cannes, with the glamorous Saint-Tropez being located further along the coast.

Nice is just one of Malta International Airport’s connections with France, with other connections including up to six daily flights to Paris, biweekly flights to the wine capital Bordeaux in the south-west of the country, and two weekly flights to the north-western city of Nantes.

Malta International Airport’s top market, Italy, remains the most well-connected for the season, with a route network stretching from the north, which is connected through flights to cities such as Bergamo and Milan, to the south, which can be discovered by taking a flight to Bari, Naples or Sicily.

Beyond these popular destinations, the flight schedule connects the Maltese Islands to Scandinavia through flights to Denmark, Norway and Sweden operated by three airlines as well as the Middle East through Israel and Dubai.

Malta International Airport’s full flight schedule is available here.

