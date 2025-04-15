Malta Airport adds three new routes in March as passenger numbers climb

Malta International Airport ended the winter season on a high note, launching three new routes in March that boost connectivity just in time for the summer rush.

SAS Scandinavian Airlines resumed flights to Copenhagen, reconnecting Malta with Denmark.

Universal Air began operating to Debrecen, Hungary’s second-largest city.

easyJet introduced a new link to London Southend, strengthening UK connections.

The airport welcomed 725,134 passengers in March. Italy remained the top market with a 19.6% share, followed by the UK at 18.9%, and then Poland, Germany, and Spain.

Despite a 17.2% increase in seat capacity (851,608 seats), the seat load factor dipped slightly to 85.1%, down 2.1% year-on-year—still indicating strong demand for travel to and from Malta.