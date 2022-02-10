Malta Airport briefly closed after light aircraft accident, flight from Amsterdam diverted

Malta Airport at Luqa was briefly closed on Thursday afternoon after a light aircraft had a landing mishap on the main runway 13/31 at 14:30. Firefighters were deployed as a precaution. The pilot, who was the only person on board, was unhurt.

Air Malta flight KM385 (A320neo registered 9H-NEB) from Amsterdam diverted to Catania, but soon returned to Luqa. Ryanair flights from Riga (FR1727) and Tallinn (FR1414) and Air Malta flight from Lyon (KM455), were briefly delayed but were able to land after 15:20 when the airport reopened.

An investigation into what caused the accident is underway. No further details were immediately available.

Source: Times of Malta and Frlightradar24