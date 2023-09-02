U.S. Air Force C-5 Galaxy lands in Malmö, Sweden

An American giant has arrived in Sweden. On Saturday morning, one of the world’s largest transport aircraft, a C-5 Galaxy, belonging to the US Air Force, landed at Malmö Airport. The aircraft departed from Travis Air Force Base in California and completed a non-stop journey before touching Swedish soil at approximately 10:30.

The purpose of its presence in Sweden remains unclear. Fredrik Helmertz, the on-duty communicator at the Swedish Armed Forces, stated, “I do not know. They have applied for and been granted permission to enter Swedish airspace and then land.”

The C-5 Galaxy, manufactured by Lockheed Martin and first flown in 1968, boasts impressive dimensions, measuring 75 meters long and weighing just over 170 tonnes.

Source: Dagens Nyheter