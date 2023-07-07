Malmö Airport (Sweden) to invest in electric aviation – will be test arena for Heart Aerospace’s electric aircraft

Swedavia, the operator of Malmö Airport in Sweden, has announced that it will collaborate with Heart Aerospace to make the airport a test arena for the ES-30 electric aircraft.

The project, called ELISE 3, aims to promote electric aviation in Sweden and has received SEK 20 million (EUR 1.68 million) in funding from the Swedish innovation authority Vinnova.

Malmö Airport will play a crucial role in developing the infrastructure for charging and testing the ES-30 aircraft. The goal is to create a full-scale model of the ES-30, which can accommodate 30 passengers and is equipped with a rechargeable battery pack.

Swedavia is actively involved in advancing electric aviation and plans to provide infrastructure for electric aircraft at all of its airports in the long term.