Malmö Airport celebrates 50th anniversary

On December 1 this year, Malmö Airport will celebrate its 50th anniversary, which will be commemorated with different activities at the airport and on Swedavia’s media channels during the year. In celebrating the airport as an international meeting place and transport hub for half a century, the spotlight will be on the important role Malmö Airport plays and the progress that has been made, not least in climate change work, to enhance access to the southern Swedish province of Scania and the Öresund region.

“After more than two years of pandemic, naturally it feels really great to have the opportunity to highlight Malmö Airport’s role and importance for southern Sweden as well as the development journey that the airport has made as an international, climate-smart meeting place in its first fifty years. Our important mission now continues, with a great focus on enhancing access to the region and the rest of the world while we continue to drive the industry’s transition to net-zero aviation. Great recruitment efforts are being carried out by us and our business partners at the airport to handle more passengers this summer and beyond after several years of pandemic,” says Karin Öhrström, airport director of Malmö Airport at Swedavia.

Celebrations for the airport’s first fifty years will be underway until the end of the year, starting in May, and passengers and other visitors will be able to take part, including through exhibitions at the airport and via Swedavia’s social media. Historical photos and interviews with current and former employees will give visitors a look back in time, and milestones and highlights will be presented with a focus on the airport’s development and importance to the region. This historical retrospective will be interspersed with the airport’s vision of sustainable air travel in the future.

