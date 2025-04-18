Climate activists arrested for runway protest at Malmö Airport

Two activists from the environmental group Restore Wetlands were arrested on Good Friday after breaching the restricted area at Malmö Airport, allegedly locking themselves near or on the runway to stop an aircraft. The incident, reported to police at 14:14, is being investigated as aviation sabotage.

The activists aimed to protest against peat extraction in Sweden, with spokesperson Pontus Bergendahl stating that visible, disruptive actions are necessary in the face of increasing repression.

Airport operator Swedavia confirmed that the protest caused minor delays but said the situation has been resolved.