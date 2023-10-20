Malaga Airport records highest wind gust since 1955 during storm Aline

Malaga-Costa del Sol airport experienced its highest wind gust since 1955, reaching 98 kilometres per hour during Storm Aline’s passage. This surpassed the previous record of 94 kilometres per hour from 1955 and the highest value recorded between 1981 and 2010, which was 88 kilometres per hour.

The storm, characterised by significant crosswind gusts, disrupted air traffic management with aborted landings and diversions of 40 flights scheduled for Malaga to other airports.

Other Andalusian provinces, like Jaén and Córdoba, also saw extreme wind values, breaking previous records. The storm resulted in over 1,750 incidents coordinated by Emergencies 112 Andalusia, mainly caused by fallen debris, obstacles on roads, and partial flooding due to the storm’s effects.