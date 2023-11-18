Málaga Airport exceeds 20 million passengers in a year for the first time

Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport has made history by surpassing 20 million passengers in a year for the first time in its 104-year existence.

Aena, the airport authority, celebrated this milestone by gathering representatives from various airport-related entities for a commemorative photo. Additionally, passengers present at the event were treated to traditional local ‘crazy’ cakes adapted for the occasion.

The airport’s continuous growth is evident from record-breaking monthly figures since the start of 2023, with July being the busiest month in its history, hosting over 2.4 million passengers and 17,320 flights. Notably, July also saw the airport surpass its historical daily highs for both passenger traffic and flight operations. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the airport’s continuous upward trajectory.