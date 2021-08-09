The Madrid Hub is a major logistics centre through which more than three million doses of anti Covid-19 vaccines have been distributed

Spain’s Canary and Balearic Islands and its North African destination Melilla, along with the Latin American nations of El Salvador, Mexico, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Uruguay, and Peru, have all received vaccines shipped by Iberia Group airlines in Madrid.

The IAG Cargo “Constant Climate” facilities were used to conserve the vaccine material.

The Madrid airport’s Cargo Terminal is certified for its Good Distribution Practices.

In July, UNICEF Spain, IAG Cargo, and Iberia announced their alliance to support the COVAX initiative, aimed at achieving equitable access to the vaccine around the world, with humanitarian shipments of vaccines.

Iberia and IAG Cargo, the company handling air freight for all IAG airlines, continue to focus their efforts in the struggle against the pandemic by helping move Covid-19 vaccines around the globe.

Shipments of vaccines began in December 2020 and, since the very beginning, the Madrid airport became a major world hub in vaccine distribution, and has moved more than three million doses.

The Madrid cargo terminal is equipped with IAG’s “Constant Climate” facilities which are used to ensure that vaccines and other pharmaceutical goods are conserved at the proper temperature. Iberia and IAG Cargo staff are trained specifically in the handling of such materials, which are stored and moved in refrigerated facilities, including ground vehicles.

IAG Cargo’s Madrid operations chief Fernando Terol said: “After the remodelling and technological upgrading of our terminal two years ago, Madrid is today a leading hub in the storage and shipment of pharmaceuticals, where our professionals can guarantee the maintenance of the cold chain, and the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines anywhere in the world in optimal conditions. We are delighted to take part in the COVAX initiative to ensure equitable access to the vaccine so that no country lags behind.”

This July UNICEF Spain, Iberia, and IAG Cargo announced their alliance to support the COVAX initiative with humanitarian shipments of vaccines. The initiative is coordinated by UNICEF, which is the largest distributor of vaccines to children around the world.