Snowstorm Filomena shuts down Madrid, Barajas Airport, Spain

A snowstorm has forced Madrid Barajas Airport, Spain to shut down since Friday evening. The airport authorities expect that operations will remain paralyzed during Saturday. Passengers are requested to check the status of their flight with the airline and to not come to the airport.

Following footage appeared on social media:

Have you had plans to go to Madrid tonight? I think they might be canceled. Heavy snowfall in Madrid has forced the airport shut. pic.twitter.com/6tRIRvjqnE — Jan-Hendrik Fiedler (@FlyingFan1) January 8, 2021

Así está Barajas visto desde uno de últimos aviones que ha entrado ! @controladores #aviacion #Filomena pic.twitter.com/NuEbb30ywE — Felix Piquero (@FelixPiquero) January 8, 2021

Después del vídeo anterior no creáis que no están trabajando duro en #Barajas. Están haciendo todo lo posible para limpiar las pistas y las calles de rodaje! #Filomena #aviacion @controladores pic.twitter.com/JoWl4es7ON — Felix Piquero (@FelixPiquero) January 8, 2021

Many flights, scheduled to arrive in Madrid on Friday evening, were diverted to other airports, or simply returned to its airport of origin.

Bad weather in Madrid, Spain. Flights are holding or diverting.https://t.co/z6wgQrKsyP pic.twitter.com/HVF8Nu5ok7 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 8, 2021