Snowstorm Filomena shuts down Madrid, Barajas Airport, Spain

A snowstorm has forced Madrid Barajas Airport, Spain to shut down since Friday evening. The airport authorities expect that operations will remain paralyzed during Saturday. Passengers are requested to check the status of their flight with the airline and to not come to the airport.

UPDATE 10 January 2021

Departures are allowed again as from Sunday afternoon 17:00 (UTC +1), yet only for aircraft that are parked at the airport. Arriving traffic will be allowed again as from Sunday evening 22:00.

Imagen de hace unos minutos en #Madrid Barajas. A ver si poco a poco se va recobrando la "normalidad" en el aeropuerto.

UPDATE 09 January 2021

Latest information on the snowstorm in Madrid: Due to severe weather conditions in Madrid, all flights for tomorrow Sunday, January 10 have been cancelled.

Following footage appeared on social media:

Have you had plans to go to Madrid tonight? I think they might be canceled. Heavy snowfall in Madrid has forced the airport shut.

Así está Barajas visto desde uno de últimos aviones que ha entrado !

Después del vídeo anterior no creáis que no están trabajando duro en #Barajas. Están haciendo todo lo posible para limpiar las pistas y las calles de rodaje!

Many flights, scheduled to arrive in Madrid on Friday evening, were diverted to other airports, or simply returned to its airport of origin.

Bad weather in Madrid, Spain. Flights are holding or diverting.