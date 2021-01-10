Snowstorm Filomena shuts down Madrid, Barajas Airport, Spain

A snowstorm has forced Madrid Barajas Airport, Spain to shut down since Friday evening. The airport authorities expect that operations will remain paralyzed during Saturday. Passengers are requested to check the status of their flight with the airline and to not come to the airport. 

UPDATE 10 January 2021

Departures are allowed again as from Sunday afternoon 17:00 (UTC +1), yet only for aircraft that are parked at the airport. Arriving traffic will be allowed again as from Sunday evening 22:00.

UPDATE 09 January 2021

Latest information on the snowstorm in Madrid: Due to severe weather conditions in Madrid, all flights for tomorrow Sunday, January 10 have been cancelled.

Many flights, scheduled to arrive in Madrid on Friday evening, were diverted to other airports, or simply returned to its airport of origin.

