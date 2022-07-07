Madrid-Barajas Airport opens a viewpoint for fans of aeronautical photography (spotters)

The new terrace, available to fans of aeronautical photography, is located on the Iberia Ring Road, next to the security control of the Alamán school.

With a total surface area of ??2,100 m² and views of the airport apron, T4S and the Control Tower, this new area has a 132 m² floor area, benches, litter bins, artificial lighting powered by solar panels and a 4-metre security fence. The opening hours of this new space are from 07:30 to 21:30 between June 15 and September 15 and from 08:00 to 19:00 the rest of the year.

Outside the viewpoint, in the old industrial area (AZI) next to the access control to the site, five parking spaces have been set up reserved for users of the terrace.

Those interested in accessing this vantage point for spotters must be previously accredited by going to the accreditation booth, located before the security control.

The inauguration of the terrace this morning was attended by members of the “Aire” Association, with whom the airport organises sessions aimed at spotters.

July 6, 2022