Royal Schiphol Group finalises deal to buy 40% stake in Maastricht Aachen Airport

Maastricht Aachen Airport is joining Royal Schiphol Group in a strategic move that will see both parties invest in future-proofing the Limburg airport

Royal Schiphol Group has finalised a landmark deal to purchase a 40% stake in Maastricht Aachen Airport (MST), becoming the second shareholder in the airport alongside the Dutch province of Limburg.

Officially signed on the 8th of June, the EUR 4.2 million investment will see Maastricht Aachen Airport join Royal Schiphol Group, securing its future in a strategic partnership committed to the sustainable development of the hub.

“Maastricht Aachen Airport is the second largest cargo airport in the Netherlands and makes a significant economic contribution to the country,” said Joost van Doesburg, Head of Cargo with Schiphol Airport (Schiphol).

“Both Schiphol and MST recognize the importance of cargo, valuable freighter slots and good connectivity with the rest of the world. This collaboration will add value for our cargo partners at both airports, as we strive towards innovation, efficiency and sustainability.”

The joining of forces will see both hubs share market intelligence and freight data as the teams develop innovations in cargo transport and handling, with Maastricht offering an ideal testing ground for key priorities such as sustainable aviation.

“Partnering with Schiphol will boost market confidence, and the benefits will be passed on to our cargo customers through our improved speed, and capacity,” said Jos Roeven, CEO of MST.

“Freight is vital to our national economy, so this is a key moment not only for the Dutch cargo community but also the Netherlands at large.”

In addition to collaborating on product development, the Dutch airports will also share resources in the areas of strategy, real estate, commerce, and maintenance.

The signing of the deal comes as Maastricht Aachen Airport recently announced its plan to grow its freighter capacity by extending the operational length of its upgraded runway to 2,750 metres by 2025.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Thursday 8th June 2023