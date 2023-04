From 8 May to 30 June 2023, Maastricht Aachen Airport will be closed to all air traffic due to the renovation of the runway.

The current runway needs to be replaced due to wear and tear on the top layer of the asphalt. Due to this wear, there is a risk that small particles will detach from the asphalt, which can cause damage to aircraft.

No air traffic is possible for 8 weeks.