Maastricht Aachen Airport to temporarily close for maintenance from 26-29 October 2024

Maastricht Aachen Airport will be closed to air traffic from Saturday, 26 October at 14:00 until Tuesday, 29 October at 06:00 for essential maintenance.

The closure, part of the airport’s commitment to becoming more future-proof and environmentally sustainable, will involve work on passenger and cargo platforms, drainage systems, and other infrastructure. Airlines have been informed, and flight schedules are being adjusted accordingly.

During the closure, activities such as levelling floors, installing fibre optic cables, and replacing markings will be carried out. Noise-reducing measures will be in place, particularly at night, to minimise disruption to the surrounding area. Freight operations will continue during the closure.