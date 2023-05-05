Maastricht Aachen airport starts €35 million runway upgrade as part of ongoing infrastructure investment programme

The renovations are part of an investment programme of up to EUR 100 million

Maastricht Aachen Airport (MST), the second largest cargo hub in The Netherlands, has started renovation work on its runway as part of an infrastructure investment plan of up to EUR 100 million over the next few years.

MST is investing EUR35.3 million in its runway upgrade between May and June in anticipation of a project to extend its operational length to 2,750 metres by January 2025.

As announced earlier, no air traffic will be allowed at the airport from 8 May to 30 June.

“Maastricht has much to offer the Dutch air cargo community, with no slot restrictions or congestion at the airport and now a significant infrastructure investment programme,” said Jos Roeven, Chief Executive Officer, MST.

“We are CEIV-Pharma certified and the preferred station for flower imports into the Netherlands, as well as specialising in handling dangerous goods and e-commerce, and we will be focusing on further developing our facilities with this investment.

“There is a fantastic opportunity in the current market for regional airports to step up for the cargo industry and help drive a more sustainable future for freight, whilst at the same time creating job opportunities for our local communities.”

MST is already the European base for Turkish Cargo and Royal Jordanian, and an online station for Emirates, Qatar, and Saudia.

The airport is free of slot restrictions, offers full Fifth Freedom of The Air rights, and has its own maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities.

Jos Roeven will be attending the Air Cargo Europe Exhibition in Munich, Germany from May 9th to share the latest updates and projects.

