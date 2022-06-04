Maastricht Aachen Airport remains open thanks to the Dutch province of Limburg

Relief and confidence in the future prevail among the management and employees of Maastricht Aachen Airport. A majority in the Provincial Council of Limburg decided today to save the Limburg airport.

Parliament sets a number of conditions for this. For example, the Municipal Executive must work on a detailed business case with an environment-conscious cooperation partner, a sustainability plan and nuisance-limiting measures.

Jos Roeven, CEO of Maastricht Aachen Airport: “We are relieved that once again a majority of the Limburg parliament sees the value of and opportunities for Maastricht Aachen Airport.

We are certainly not there yet, but this is a good start for our further future. A great deal has been and is being said, written and researched about aviation in general and Maastricht Aachen Airport in particular. I am sure of a number of things. First of all, those electric planes will come. And certainly, those smaller aircraft go faster than we think are of great significance for regional airports and therefore also for MAA.

In recent years we have also shown that profitable operation is realistic. Our results show an upward trend and we will continue to do so.

And we can use those results to invest in nuisance reduction and sustainability. Because it is also certain that the airport will be CO2 neutral by 2030.”

Today’s decision means that the tender for the runway renovation can be awarded and the preparations can be started.