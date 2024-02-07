Maastricht Aachen Airport records remarkable growth in trucked freight volumes despite flown cargo downturn

Maastricht Aachen Airport (MST), the largest regional cargo airport in the Netherlands, reports a remarkable 270% year-on-year increase in trucked freight volumes for 2023. This surge compensates for a 70% decline in flown cargo due to essential EUR35.3 million runway improvement works carried out during the same period.

The increase in trucked freight, involving fulfilment services like repacking and Customs handling, helped offset the impact of the runway improvement project. Despite the reduction in flown cargo, MST remains optimistic about recovery, with a focus on returning to 2022 cargo levels and beyond.

Key Points

Trucked Freight Growth: MST experienced a substantial increase in trucked freight volumes, reaching 31,056 metric tonnes in 2023, a significant rise from 11,120 metric tonnes in the previous year. This growth in ground transportation services contributes to the airport’s overall cargo activities. Flown Cargo Downturn: Flown cargo records a 70% decrease, dropping from 108,218 metric tonnes to 32,275 metric tonnes for the period from January 2023 to December 2023. The decline is attributed to the essential closure of the runway for improvement works, impacting MST’s operational capacity. Runway Improvement Project: MST invests EUR35.3 million in upgrading its airstrip, with a plan to extend the operational length of the runway to 2,750 meters by the end of 2025. The improvement project necessitated the closure of the runway, contributing to the reduction in flown cargo volumes. Optimistic Outlook: Despite the challenges, MST CEO Jonas van Stekelenburg expresses optimism about a recovery in air freight volumes towards the end of 2023, with expectations of returning to and surpassing cargo levels from 2022. Commercial Development: MST’s focus on restructuring and development is highlighted, with the establishment of a Commercial Department in November 2023. Key discussions with various airlines for 2024 and beyond are underway, reflecting the airport’s commitment to growth and resilience. Regional Cargo Community: MST appoints Dean Boljuncic as the new Head of Commercial Development to lead the launch of a Regional Cargo Community. This initiative, supported by Air Cargo Netherlands, aims to enhance collaboration and strengthen the airport’s cargo-related activities.

The report showcases MST’s strategic shift towards trucked freight services amid challenges posed by runway improvement projects, emphasising the airport’s resilience and commitment to future growth in the cargo sector.