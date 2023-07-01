Maastricht Aachen Airport festively reopened after major runway renovation

Maastricht Aachen Airport (MST) has been reopened for air traffic after an extensive eight-week runway renovation. The runway was officially opened on Friday afternoon by two electric planes from the Fachhochschule Aachen. Commercial flights are resuming this Saturday, including Ryanair flights to London and Alicante, and Corendon flights to Rhodes.

Jos Roeven, the airport’s CEO, expressed readiness and enthusiasm for the reopening, stating that the runway, employees, and customers are all prepared. He emphasised the airport’s commitment to flourishing as well as being a good neighbour.

Ryanair will operate twelve flights per week to six destinations, while Corendon will offer eighteen flights per week to seven different Mediterranean destinations. Cargo airlines Turkish Cargo, Royal Jordanian Cargo, and Emirates Cargo will also return.

Roeven invited everyone to the JetCenter on Saturday and Sunday afternoons to witness the fantastic view of the runway and various electric flights by Pipistrel aircraft. Some test flights in the Pipistrel were raffled off to local residents and employees.

Visitors can also admire the electric aircraft up close in the JetCenter hangar, explore a photo exhibition showcasing the airport’s 78-year history, and engage in discussions with scientists from the Fachhochschule Aachen about sustainable aviation possibilities.

As of this month, Maastricht Aachen Airport officially belongs to the Schiphol Group, becoming the fifth Dutch airport to do so. Roeven expressed excitement about partnering with the Royal Schiphol Group and striving for excellence in both themselves and the airport.