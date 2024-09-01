Maastricht Aachen Airport celebrates 100th electric flight

On August 30, 2024, Maastricht Aachen Airport celebrated its 100th electric flight. This milestone is largely attributed to the Electrifly project, a collaboration among various airports and innovative partners aimed at enabling zero-emission air and land transport.

The first fully electric flight landed at Maastricht Aachen Airport in 2021, featuring a test aircraft from the Netherlands Aerospace Centre (NLR). The number of electric flights significantly increased this year, thanks to Electrifly, which contributed 79 flights to the total.

Jonas van Stekelenburg, CEO of Maastricht Aachen Airport, expressed enthusiasm about the milestone, highlighting the airport’s commitment to advancing eAviation and welcoming future projects.

The Electrifly pilot project concluded yesterday with the departure of the final three flights.