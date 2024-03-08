Maastricht Aachen Airport attains top-tier recognition for swift carbon emission reductions

Maastricht Aachen Airport (MST) proudly announces its achievement of Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 3 (ACA L3), propelling it into the top 10% of globally accredited cargo airports.

The rapid ascent from Level 2 to Level 3 in just over a year reflects the airport’s dedicated commitment to carbon reduction initiatives. CEO Jonas van Stekelenburg expressed pride in this accomplishment, highlighting MST’s internal cargo handling impact on emissions calculations compared to outsourced processes by other airports.

The ACA, launched in 2009 by the Airports Council International EUROPE (ACI EUROPE), aims to make airports carbon neutral by monitoring and reducing their carbon footprint. MST’s upgraded accreditation signifies ongoing efforts to consistently reduce emissions, aligning with their sustainability strategy. With 551 recognised airports under the ACA since 2009, Maastricht Aachen Airport looks forward to advancing towards its net-zero targets in the coming years.