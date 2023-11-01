Increase in cargo flights to and from Maastricht Aachen Airport

We expect an increase in freight traffic to and from Maastricht Aachen Airport in the coming period. So far in the month of November, this concerns 8 freight flights from F5 / Aerotranscargo and the previously announced flights from Cargolux. These flights are operated with a Boeing 747-400 and a Boeing 747-800.

At Maastricht Aachen Airport, the start of the winter season is also the start of the freight season. We see that freight traffic increases every year. November and December are often the busiest months in terms of freight, partly due to the holidays.