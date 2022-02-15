13 destinations from Maastricht Aachen Airport this summer

Corendon and Ryanair, the two airlines that operate scheduled passenger flights at Maastricht Aachen Airport, have announced their flight schedule for next summer. This shows that the airport is connected to 13 destinations in the summer.

Corendon will not base any aircraft at Maastricht Aachen Airport this time. This means that no passenger flights are expected just after 06:00 or just before 23:00. The summer season runs from the end of March to the end of October.

Ryanair is scheduling flights to Zadar in Croatia; Alicante, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca in Spain; Bari in Italy and London Stansted in England. Corendon on its side will fly to Heraklion, Kos, Rhodes and Zakynthos in Greece; Antalya and Bodrum in Turkey; and Bourgas in Bulgaria.