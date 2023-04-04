12 destinations in the summer programme of Maastricht Aachen Airport

This summer you can fly to 12 destinations from Maastricht Aachen Airport. Ryanair flies to Croatia, Spain (Alicante and Barcelona), Italy, England and Portugal. With Corendon you can go on holiday to Greece (Rhodes, Zakynthos and Heraklion), Turkey, Bulgaria and Macedonia.

Just like in 2019 and 2020, Corendon will station an aircraft at our airport. This means that one aircraft flies to two different destinations per day. In the morning at 6 o’clock passengers depart for the first destination. Around noon, this aircraft returns from that destination and then takes passengers to the second destination. In the evening, this plane returns with passengers to depart early the next morning. This summer Corendon passengers will also park in a temporary parking lot on the east side of the airport. Details on this will follow at a later date.

The summer season starts on 1 July this year. Maastricht Aachen Airport will be closed to air traffic from 8 May to 30 June in connection with the runway renovation.

April 3, 2023