After successful start in Brussels South Charleroi, Flico.com launches Door2Gate service to Luxembourg Airport from 15 November 2021



Digitalisation is omnipresent and Europe is resolutely committed to lowering CO2 emissions and complying with the Paris climate agreement. Flibco.com, a digital company from Luxembourg, combines both demands and is finally bringing its new product Door2Gate to the domestic market.



After 2 years, from the successful launch in Brussels, Door2Gate is finally coming home to Luxembourg and offers its population and those of the border regions in Germany, Belgium, and France a new, smart, affordable, and more environmentally friendly way to get to and from lux–Airport, freely according to the motto: “Sharing is caring”. Booking and paying for the shuttle is very easy and only takes a few clicks via the website or app flibco.com. Bookings can be made as early as today, starting the service on 15th November.



The algorithm behind this innovative service, was developed by flibco.com thanks to the know-how in transportation of the parent company SLG. It enables a significant price advantage over conventional means of transport, depending on the geographical location. How does it work? The booking requests are digitally combined and optimized taking into consideration several factors such as the customer location, real time traffic and desired arrival time. When travellers choose a Door2Gate shuttle, they will be picked up wherever they want and the system will try to combine their booking with other passengers, whilst always taking care of their punctuality. Cheaper than a taxi, but just as convenient, the Door2Gate will not only help save money but also reduce the number of vehicles on the road.



Tobias Stüber, CEO of flibco.com: “The words digitalisation and environmental protection are ubiquitous today. flibco.com is also making its contribution in this regard – as we all know, every great success begins with a small first step. Door2Gate is this “small step” with which we can offer a digital product on our home market to simplify the accessibility to Luxembourg Airport. In the meantime, our customers contribute to reducing their carbon footprint. As a Luxembourgish company, it feels great to finally bring home this new service Door2Gate to our local market.“