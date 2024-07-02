A new hotel to open soon at Luxembourg Airport

“The Moxy Hotel will open its doors at the latest after the summer holidays,” lux-Airport director Alexander Flassak assured at the end of March. An objective already on the way to being achieved.

Involved with Socom in the project, the Solelec company revealed Friday, via LinkedIn, that the electrical work is almost complete.

“Reception with the control offices is planned in less than two weeks and the opening to the public is planned for mid-July,” specifies the firm. The Moxy Hotel, part of the Marriott Bonvoy group, will offer 129 rooms, most with views of the runway.

The project also provides for 70,000 m² of offices and 10,000 m² of shops for passengers and tenants.

Source: L’Essentiel