Flight delays in Luleå Airport, Sweden, due to extreme cold

Morning flights from Luleå to Stockholm are experiencing significant delays and are unable to depart on schedule. This delay is attributed to the extreme cold weather preventing the use of de-icing fluid necessary for safe takeoff. De-icing is crucial during winter to prevent ice formation on the aircraft’s wings.

Luleå’s airport manager, Ann-Christin Viklund, mentioned that the current temperature restrictions hinder the application of de-icing fluid. Flights that stayed overnight at the airport are primarily affected, leading to considerable wait times for passengers.

Viklund highlighted the challenge, stating that the planes are grounded until temperatures rise, making it feasible to use de-icing fluid. Airlines are actively working to mitigate delays, but the situation remains a cause for inconvenience and frustration due to the extended waiting times for affected passengers.

The region suffered temperatures of less than -40 °C.