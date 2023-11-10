New Luanda International Airport opens in Angola after long delay

Angola’s Dr António Agostinho Neto International Airport (AIAAN) near Luanda has opened, inaugurated by President João Lourenço.

The $2.8 billion infrastructure, located 40 km from the capital, will operate in phases, with the initial stage dedicated to cargo services until February 2024. The second phase, starting in February 2024, will include domestic flight operations, and international flight operations are slated to commence in June 2024.

The airport, spanning 1,324 hectares, is designed to handle 15 million passengers annually, featuring two parallel runways capable of accommodating Boeing 747 and Airbus A380 aircraft.

The opening is expected to boost national and regional air transport, promoting tourism and business travel while contributing to Angola’s economic growth.

The new airport, managed by the ATO (temporary airport manager), is part of Angola’s long-term plans to enhance air connectivity and establish itself as a global hub.