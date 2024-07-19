LAX People Mover Train to begin service in January 2026

The Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners has approved the completion of the LAX Automated People Mover (APM) train by December 8, 2025, with operations starting in January 2026. The train will serve ticketed passengers, their guests, and airport employees for free, with trains arriving every 2 minutes during peak hours.

Key Details

Capacity and Impact: Expected to carry 30 million passengers annually, reducing 42 million vehicle miles per year.

Expected to carry 30 million passengers annually, reducing 42 million vehicle miles per year. Stations: Six stations over 2.25 miles of elevated guideway, connecting to LAX’s terminals, Economy Parking, Metro Transit Center, and the Consolidated Rent-A-Car facility.

Six stations over 2.25 miles of elevated guideway, connecting to LAX’s terminals, Economy Parking, Metro Transit Center, and the Consolidated Rent-A-Car facility. Travel Time: 10-minute end-to-end travel with a top speed of 47 mph.

10-minute end-to-end travel with a top speed of 47 mph. Operational Hours: 24/7, with peak operations from 09:00 to 23:00.

24/7, with peak operations from 09:00 to 23:00. Economic and Environmental Benefits: Aims to reduce traffic congestion, create jobs, and improve mobility.

Financial Agreement

Additional Costs: LINXS Constructors, the developer, will receive an additional $550 million for extra work and a longer construction timeline, plus $50 million for contingencies.

LINXS Constructors, the developer, will receive an additional $550 million for extra work and a longer construction timeline, plus $50 million for contingencies. Local Benefits: Over $1.02 billion in contracts awarded to local, diverse, small, and veteran-owned businesses.

Statements from Officials

Mayor Karen Bass: Highlighted traffic reduction and job creation.

Highlighted traffic reduction and job creation. Councilwoman Traci Park: Emphasised reduced congestion and improved local mobility.

Emphasised reduced congestion and improved local mobility. Board President Karim Webb: Noted benefits for travelers and local residents, and support for local businesses.

Noted benefits for travelers and local residents, and support for local businesses. LAWA CEO John Ackerman: Stressed the train’s role in making LAX more convenient and sustainable.

The project has already created nearly 10,000 jobs and aims to enhance the travel experience and local economy while providing a sustainable transportation solution.