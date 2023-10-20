LAX passenger traffic tops pre-pandemic numbers for first time during consecutive October days

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing pre-pandemic passenger levels for the first time since 2019 during a two-day period in October. On October 9, LAX screened 111,017 passengers, representing 103% of the 2019 figures, and on October 10, 94,686 passengers were screened, exceeding 2019 levels by more than 100%.

Over the first half of October, the airport welcomed 3,317,276 passengers, which is 94.5% of the 2019 numbers, showcasing a strong recovery. LAX attributes this achievement to its dedication to building resiliency and preparing for a full recovery. The airport is anticipating further growth during the upcoming Thanksgiving and winter holidays.

LAX is experiencing positive trends in both domestic and international travel. Flights to Mexico, Central and South America have fully recovered, and flights to Europe are expected to reach pre-pandemic levels by the winter season. Although available seats on current LAX flights are at 88% of pre-pandemic levels, high travel demand and increased load factors have led to a 100% passenger recovery.

LAX currently offers service to 85 domestic destinations, down from 93 in 2019, and 75 international destinations, down from 83 in 2019.