Five injured after American Airlines plane crashes into shuttle bus at Los Angeles airport

An American Airlines plane collided with a shuttle on a taxiway at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Friday evening, injuring five people.

The collision happened just after 22:00 local time as the American Airlines Airbus A321 plane was being towed from a gate and the bus was ferrying passengers between terminals.

“The plane that was being towed from a gate to a remote parking location made physical contact with a bus travelling on the south side of LAX airfield,” said Los Angeles World Airports, LAX’s governing body in a statement.

Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and treated five people at the scene. There are no major operational disruptions at LAX.

Of the five injured, four were transported to local hospitals including the driver of the tug who was listed in moderate condition, according to ABC 7. The bus driver and two passengers were also hospitalised and were listed in fair condition.