China Airlines crew reports “guy in a jet pack” to Los Angeles LAX ATC; second sighting in two months

For the second time on two months, a person wearing a jet pack was spotted flying around Los Angeles International Airport, United States. On Wednesday around 13:45 (local time), a China Airlines crew reported to air traffic control seeing “someone in a jet pack” flying at an altitude of roughly 6,000 feet about seven miles northwest of the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration has warned the local law enforcement and is investigating the incident.

The FBI is also investigating the sighting, federal officers are also investigating the previous sighting: on 30 August, an American Airlines crew coming from Philadelphia spotted a “guy in a jetpack” flying at 3,000 feet.