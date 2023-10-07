Airside links between all terminals open at Los Angeles Airport

At LAX, historic milestone achieved through post-security connections that allow travellers to journey between all terminals

When Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)’s Terminal 3 and Tom Bradley International Terminal connector recently opened, ticketed passengers and airport employees began enjoying unimpeded pedestrian access across LAX’s terminals post-security.

The new path of travel equals approximately 2-miles from Terminal 1 to Terminal 8, allowing airport guests to conveniently journey to connecting flights and an abundant collection of offerings including food and beverage vendors, shopping and entertainment experiences, lounges, children’s play areas and pet relief stations, among others. This transformational moment represents the first time in the airport’s almost century-long history that unrestricted terminal-to-terminal access has been available to users.

The airside connectivity made possible through this recent modernisation at LAX will be bolstered further when the Automated People Mover and its corresponding pedestrian bridges open in 2024.

“While we modernise LAX to greatly elevate our guests’ experiences, we are also advancing economic opportunities for the airport’s neighbours and the greater Southern California region,” said BOAC President Karim Webb “The projects that now allow passengers to go between terminals post-security also provided jobs for over 7,000 local workers, equaling over half a billion dollars in wages for these individuals. The roughly 2-mile end-to-end connection from Terminal 1 to Terminal 8 will continue to foster career pathways for our local community by supporting the expansion of operations and concessions roles.”

“The positive impacts of LAX’s transformation are starting to materialise at the airport. With this latest milestone, passengers can journey from T1 to T8 post-security without the need for buses,” said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, LAWA. “This is just one vital update in a collection of many that are making travel at LAX efficient, dependable and user-friendly.”

The new post-security connection is just one of many initiatives advancing LAX’s future-focused modernisation.