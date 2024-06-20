Just Stop Oil activists arrested after spray-painting private jets at London Stansted Airport

Two activists from the environmental group Just Stop Oil were arrested after breaking into a private airfield at Stansted Airport and spraying orange paint on private jets, including one associated with Taylor Swift.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning and resulted in the arrests of Jennifer Kowalski, 28, from Dumbarton, and Cole Macdonald, 22, from Brighton. Essex police responded quickly, detaining the activists and confirming normal airport operations continued.

This act is part of a broader series of protests by Just Stop Oil, targeting high-profile cultural sites and demanding an end to fossil fuels by 2030.