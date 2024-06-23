Climate activists remain in custody after defacing private jets at London Stansted Airport

Two climate activists from Just Stop Oil are still in custody after spraying orange paint on private jets at Stansted International Airport. The incident occurred early Thursday morning when the two women, aged 22 and 28, breached the airport’s fence and defaced two planes. They were arrested shortly after.

The activists face charges of criminal damage and aggravated trespass, with damages amounting to approximately €61,400. They pleaded not guilty and are set to appear in court again on July 22.

In a statement, one activist criticised billionaires for their environmental impact, noting that private jet passengers produce 14 times more CO2 emissions than commercial flight passengers. Just Stop Oil, advocating for an end to fossil fuel exploitation by 2030, is known for its high-profile, often controversial actions that frequently result in prison sentences for its members.