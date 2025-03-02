UK’s largest airport restaurant opens at London Luton Airport

Sanfords, a new American-style dining concept, has opened at London Luton Airport (LTN), becoming the largest restaurant in any UK airport with 480 covers across 12,810 sq ft. Operated by TRGC, the venue offers a split-floor dining experience in LLA’s departures lounge.

  • Ground floor: American Diner serving classic U.S. dishes and American-inspired British favourites, such as cheeseburger pizza and Philly cheesesteak po’ boy.
  • Mezzanine Loft Bar: A drinks-focused area with shuffleboard, cocktails, and handheld bites like buttermilk fried chicken and loaded potato skins.

LTN’s Chief Commercial Officer praised Sanfords as a landmark opening, enhancing the airport’s award-winning food and beverage offerings. The launch follows LTN’s recent recognition at the 2024 FAB Awards for excellence in airport dining.

