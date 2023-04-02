The fully electric Luton Airport Express offers sustainable travel between central London and London Luton Airport

The Luton Airport Express train connects the airport terminal and the mainline railway at Luton Airport Parkway station. The new transport offers a perfect opportunity for travellers landing at Luton Airport to get more easily and quickly to their desired destination.

It’s never been easier to get to London Luton Airport. The fully electric Luton Airport Express offers sustainable travel from central London right to the airport. Catch the train from London St Pancras International and arrive at Luton Airport in as little as 32 minutes. With the new Luton Airport Express project now complete, London Luton airport is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand of its air travellers in the region and, delivering a significantly better passenger experience.