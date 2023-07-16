London Luton Airport 85th birthday celebrations begin with runway run

London Luton Airport (LLA) has kicked off its 85th birthday celebrations with the annual Runway Run, raising £5,000 for charity partners Luton Foodbank and East Anglian Air Ambulance. Two hundred participants of all fitness levels had the opportunity to run along the airport’s 1.3-mile runway and back during the event.

The Runway Run, now in its fifth year, takes place early in the morning while the runway is temporarily closed.

LLA has planned various activities and events to commemorate its anniversary with passengers, staff, and the community. The airport has raised over £130,000 for charity through previous fundraising efforts, including a bike ride, a golf day, and carolling in the terminal.

The extended partnership with Luton Foodbank and East Anglian Air Ambulance aims to support their life-saving operations and efforts to combat food poverty in the local area.