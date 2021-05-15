17 people arrested after mass brawl at London Luton Airport which leaves 3 seriously injured

Three passengers were taken to hospital with serious injuries and 17 were arrested after a mass scuffle broke out in the airside departure lounge at Luton Airport in London on Friday.

The fight, which began around 08:00, sent other people rushing to safety as punches and kicks were thrown between them. duty free shops and restaurants.

A video posted on social media showed bloodstains on the floor of the terminal, which is popular with low-cost airlines such as Wizz Air and easyJet.

I gather @StansaidAirport is mightily jealous of upmarket alternative Luton right now 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sw9Afi9dwD — starflyergold 💉 (@starflyergold) May 15, 2021

At least a dozen have been seen involved in the violence while others could be heard screaming and pleading for the violence to end.

An airport spokesperson told The Independent: “We are shocked and saddened by this incident. We take a zero tolerance approach to violence and continue to assist the police in their investigations. We would like to apologise to all affected passengers.”

Bedfordshire Police said they were investigating the fight.

“Police have been made aware of a violent disorder at London Luton Airport,” a spokesperson said. “Four people were injured and three were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Subsequently, 17 people were arrested and remain in custody for questioning.“