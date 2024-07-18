WFS launches HVO biofuel trial for airside transport fleet at London Heathrow Airport

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), part of the SATS Group, has initiated a three-month trial of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) biofuel in its airside transport fleet at London’s Heathrow Airport. This trial supports both SATS’ environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals and Heathrow’s ambition for all airport vehicles to be zero-emission or biofuel-powered by 2030.

Starting on July 1, 2024, the trial will initially involve two airside transport vehicles. If successful, WFS plans to expand the use of biofuel across its fleet of 77 vehicles, which perform around 130,000 truck movements annually, serving 10 airline customers at Heathrow. The biofuel for the trial is supplied by Airport Energy, part of the WP Group.

WFS has already converted its airside vans to a fully electric fleet and ensures its vehicles meet the Euro 6 environmental standard, which reduces harmful exhaust emissions. This trial will determine the feasibility of using HVO biofuel for more of its vehicles over the next year, according to Paul Carmody, WFS’ Managing Director UK Cargo.

James Golding, Head of Cargo at Heathrow Airport, emphasized the importance of biofuels in Heathrow’s decarbonization efforts, highlighting the role of such initiatives in achieving the airport’s sustainability goals under the ‘Heathrow 2.0’ strategy.