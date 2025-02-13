London Heathrow unveils multi-billion-pound investment to expand U.K. gateway to growth

London Heathrow Airport has announced the largest private investment programme in its history, committing to a multi-billion-pound upgrade of existing infrastructure while laying the groundwork for a third runway. Just two weeks after the Chancellor reaffirmed government backing for expansion, Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye confirmed the airport will submit its formal proposals for a third runway this summer.

The phased investment, 100% privately funded, will enhance terminal capacity, improve passenger experience, and strengthen sustainability efforts—ensuring Heathrow remains globally competitive as the UK’s premier aviation hub.

The ambitious programme will drive economic growth nationwide, creating thousands of jobs and boosting British industry, including a commitment to UK steel. Announced at British Steel Scunthorpe, the plan received strong support from government ministers, business leaders, and trade unions. Heathrow has also signed the UK Steel Charter, reinforcing its commitment to sourcing British-made steel for its expansion. Industry Minister Sarah Jones hailed the investment as a major step in the UK’s Industrial Strategy, while business groups, including the CBI and Federation of Small Businesses, emphasized the transformative impact on connectivity, exports, and regional prosperity.

Beyond immediate upgrades, Heathrow’s long-term vision aligns with strict environmental safeguards, ensuring the expansion meets stringent noise, air quality, and carbon targets. Woldbye reaffirmed Heathrow’s commitment to responsible growth, highlighting ongoing investments in sustainable travel and cutting-edge airport infrastructure. With over 30 business groups, trade unions, and regional airports backing the expansion, Heathrow’s investment will drive economic benefits across the UK, positioning the nation for long-term success in the global aviation industry.