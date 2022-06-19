Travel chaos continues at London Heathrow after luggage carrousel malfunction

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
142

A pile-up of luggage due to a malfunctioning luggage carrousel gave United Kingdom’s biggest airport a real headache a few days ago. In footage that appeared online, several hundreds of luggage are still waiting to be processed. 

Meanwhile, the problem with the luggage carrousel seems solved. Passengers that went on holiday from London Heathrow, however, are forced to wait up to two days before they are reunited with their luggage they unwillingly had to leave behind.

Travel chaos seems to continue as about every airport in Europe and the United Kingdom is struggling with staff shortages.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.