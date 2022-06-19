Travel chaos continues at London Heathrow after luggage carrousel malfunction

A pile-up of luggage due to a malfunctioning luggage carrousel gave United Kingdom’s biggest airport a real headache a few days ago. In footage that appeared online, several hundreds of luggage are still waiting to be processed.

Meanwhile, the problem with the luggage carrousel seems solved. Passengers that went on holiday from London Heathrow, however, are forced to wait up to two days before they are reunited with their luggage they unwillingly had to leave behind.

Travel chaos seems to continue as about every airport in Europe and the United Kingdom is struggling with staff shortages.

?? L’aéroport de Londres Heathrow a dû faire face à un dysfonctionnement de son système de bagages en fin de semaine, laissant des milliers de voyageurs sans valises samedi. Face à cette situation, des passagers ont dû prendre leur avion sans leur valise.pic.twitter.com/IrekDkTdtC — air plus news (@airplusnews) June 19, 2022