Record-breaking passenger numbers and accolades for London Heathrow in September 2024

London Heathrow Airport experienced its busiest start to autumn ever, with 7.3 million passengers passing through in September 2024, surpassing last year’s record by over 200,000. Assistance services also saw a record, supporting over 210,000 passengers. The airport rounded off a successful summer, welcoming more than 30 million passengers from June to September.

Heathrow saw its busiest arrivals day on September 2, with over 140,500 passengers landing. British Airways will resume flights to Tbilisi in summer 2025 and increase transatlantic flights to 400 weekly.

Heathrow received prestigious awards, including being named the best UK airport by Conde Nast and the top airport for retail at the Frontier Awards. CEO Thomas Woldbye celebrated the airport’s achievements, emphasising its strong partnerships with airlines and retailers.