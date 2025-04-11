London Heathrow welcomes over 6.2 million passengers in March despite disruptions

London Heathrow Airport saw more than 6.2 million passengers in March 2025, a slight dip from 2024 due to the timing of Ramadan, a later Easter, and a 10-hour closure caused by a fire-related power failure.

Cargo volumes remained strong, with over 144,000 tonnes handled, including a 4% year-on-year rise in belly hold cargo – notably 2,800 tonnes of Mother’s Day flowers.

Eight new or resumed routes are expanding Heathrow’s global reach, including Virgin Atlantic, Air Canada, and British Airways services to Riyadh, Ottawa, and Kuala Lumpur. Notably, Heathrow now offers connections to four cities with UNESCO World Heritage sites, including Tbilisi for the first time in a decade.

CEO Thomas Woldbye expects a passenger increase in the coming months with the Easter season and May bank holidays approaching, reaffirming 2025 projections for a record travel year.