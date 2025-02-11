London Heathrow starts 2025 with record-breaking January

London Heathrow saw its busiest January ever, handling 6.3 million passengers, a 5% increase from 2024. This marks the 11th consecutive month, with an average of over 200,000 daily passengers.

Key Highlights

Trans-Atlantic travel was a major driver, with 1.2 million passengers flying between the UK and US (+8% YoY).

Heathrow retained its title as ‘Best UK Airport’ for the fourth consecutive year.

The airport processed 120,000 tonnes of cargo, more than double all other UK airports combined.

Heathrow unveiled The Windsor by Heathrow, a newly rebranded VIP terminal.

The UK Government has expressed support for a third runway, with Heathrow set to submit formal expansion plans by summer.

CEO Thomas Woldbye emphasised Heathrow’s role in driving trade and investment and its commitment to continued growth and expansion.