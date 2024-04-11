London Heathrow sets second consecutive monthly passenger record in March

London Heathrow Airport experienced another record-breaking month in March, with nearly seven million passengers passing through its terminals. The busy Easter weekend contributed to this milestone, with 936,000 passengers making it the busiest Easter weekend ever. Good Friday saw 118,000 passengers departing from Heathrow, marking the busiest direct departure day to date.

Despite the high passenger volume, over 94% of travellers rated their overall satisfaction at the airport as ‘Good’ or ‘Excellent’. As the airport gears up for the summer season, efforts are underway to enhance passenger experiences through infrastructure optimisation, including upgrades to security scanners and baggage systems.

However, concerns have been raised regarding the introduction of Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETAs), particularly for airside transit passengers. This government scheme, which requires global visitors to pay a £10 fee to enter or transit through the UK, could put UK airports at a competitive disadvantage compared to EU hubs. The impact of ETAs is already evident, with a significant decrease in transit passengers from Qatar since their implementation.

Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye emphasises the need for government action to exempt airside transit passengers from the ETA scheme to maintain the UK’s competitiveness in the aviation industry. Ensuring a level playing field is crucial for Heathrow to continue its trajectory towards becoming an extraordinary airport fit for the future.