London Heathrow sets record passenger numbers in June as summer season kicks off

7.4 million people travelled through Heathrow in June with the airport experiencing the busiest day ever on 30 th June serving over 268,000 passengers.

June serving over 268,000 passengers. For the first time in Heathrow history, June saw back to back days of more than 260,000 passengers a day and a record 5 days over 260,000 passengers.

Over 90,000 Team Heathrow colleagues are now working at the airport which is more than ever before, including specialist teams tasked with supporting a smooth, successful summer. The baggage resilience team will be deployed to ensure a robust baggage service and hundreds of ‘Heathrow helpers’ are stationed throughout the terminal to assist passengers at every step of their journey.

To get passengers to their destination on time Heathrow, airlines and ground handlers (Team Heathrow) have joined forces on the ‘on time together’ campaign, working together to maximise punctuality during our busiest summer ever.

Newly appointed food and beverage ambassadors are on hand to signpost passengers to the hundreds of options available across Heathrow including the newly launched English wine bar ‘The Vinery’ and all-day dining offer ‘Jones the Grocer’ both located in T2. For the coffee lovers, one of the busiest Starbucks in the country has been recently refreshed in T5, serving up hundreds of brews every hour.

Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye said: “June has seen more Heathrow records shattered including serving more passengers in a single day than ever before. I want to thank all my colleagues who went the extra mile to make sure the 268,000 passengers travelling on the busiest day had a smooth, stress-free journey. I am thrilled these efforts have been recognised by ACI Europe, highly commending Heathrow in the recent Best Airport awards. We have started summer as we mean to go on.”